The Abuakwa Divisional Police Command in Ashanti region has arrested four bodyguards and a driver of Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, for assaulting another driver.

The musician and his team are said to have been returning to Accra from Bibiani in two black Toyota Land Cruisers with registration numbers GT-8255-19 and GS-6255-19.

According to reports, a 207 Benz bus, in an attempt to overtake another car on the Bibiani-Abuakwa stretch, crashed into one of the Land Cruisers.

According to an eyewitness, the bodyguards and driver of the musician allegedly pulled the 207 Benz driver out of the vehicle and physically assaulted him.

An eyewitness who tried intervening also received his share of the assault.

The bodyguards also crashed the phone of a woman who was recording the incident.

The matter ended at the Abuakwa police station, where Stonebwoy and his accomplices were made to write their statements.

Stonebwoy is however said to have charted a flight to Accra for a programme Saturday evening.

A doctor on board the bus treated the victim who is said to be responding to treatment.