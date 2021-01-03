Arsenal continued to turn their season around as Alexandre Lacazette’s double ensured they made it three wins in a row with a 4-0 hammering of West Brom.

In wintry conditions at the Hawthorns, Scot Kieran Tierney opened the scoring with a fine individual effort in the 23rd minute, just his second goal for the Gunners.

Five minutes later, Arsenal’s young starlets combined for a sublime second, set up by the effervescent Emile Smith Rowe, finished off by the livewire that is Bukayo Saka.

After the break, it was a matter of how many Arsenal would score, with Lacazette putting the game beyond doubt on the hour mark, before adding a fourth four minutes later to condemn the woeful Baggies to a second straight heavy home defeat, with Sam Allardyce certainly under no illusions as to how difficult a job it will be to keep his new side up.