Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla, the wife of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, has set heads turning on social media with her latest post.

Dr Mrs Satekla, in a new photo, looked different and quite unrecognisable at a first glance.

The mother of two had lost weight and appeared slim and pale from the stature fans are familiar with.

She was spotted rocking a Bhim dress and flaunted her hot curves as she poses for the camera.

Mrs Satekla took to her Instagram page to share the photo which has garnered mixed reactions.

Posting the photo, she captioned: “I’m having a BHIM Friday already.💃🏽 See you tonight at @bhimfridays let’s hangout and catch up.👗- @elsenams 😊 Styled by @thebhimshop.”

Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla




