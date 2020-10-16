Catherine-Jidula T. Satekla, daughter of award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has earned the praises of social media users.

This comes after Jidula served followers and fans with her latest African-inspired photos.

She looked stunning in a green, brown and yellow patterned cloth with a beaded turtle-neck design coupled with her braids.

Posting the photos on her Instagram page she captioned it “Friday flavor 💚💜🤎.”

Jidula’s fashion game in the photos has got many talking as they have trooped into her comment section with compliments.

Watch the photos below: