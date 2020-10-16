Esther Andoh, junior sister of late Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman, Ekow Kwansah Hayford’s second wife has made a shocking revelation about the relationship between the duo.

She told Adom News’ Kofi Adjei that the late MP and her sister Sarah Hayford, have been married for over eight years with two boys.

Miss Andoh said what hurts her most is that her sister and her two children’s names were missing in the obituary poster.

She explained that the late Kwansah Hayford married Sarah before he became an MP so they could not fathom why her sister’s name has been eliminated from the funeral posters.

READ ALSO:

She went on to challenge the late MP’s family to come out and speak the truth, stating they cannot be ignored.

“My sister and the late MP were not just courting but have been married for eight years. We didn’t even know he was married to another woman till he died. He has two kids with my elder sister. We want the whole world to know that the MP has two wives because that truth cannot be thrown away,” she said.