The Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister, Cynthia Mamle Morrison, has revealed what transpired between her and murdered Mfantseman Member of Parliament (MP), Ekow Quansah Hayford in their last encounter.

According to her, the late Mr Hayford, amid pleas, pressured her to help him settle school feeding arrears.

Mrs Morrison revealed this at his one-week celebration on Thursday at Mankessim while recounting fond memories with the deceased.

She pointed out that Mr Hayford’s death is a big blow to the party.

She said though that particular payment wasn’t part of her school feeding list, she had to listen to him and help in any way she could.

“The last time Ekow supervised a school feeding and they had not paid them so he had to come and see me and put pressure on me to help him settle that school feeding arrears.

Mfantseman MP, Ekow Quansah Hayford one-week celebration

“Those arrears were not part of my list but the pressure he gave me, we had to get the chairman to join the meeting. It was an extensive meeting,” she said.

She eulogised: “We were at Elmina Beach Hotel. He was even carrying my bag and even brought me food and everything. We didn’t know that was the last conversation we had with him. We will greatly miss him.”

