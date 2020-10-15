A ‘One Week’ commemoration service for late Mfantseman Member of Parliament( MP), Ekow Quansah Hayford, is currently ongoing at the School Kesim AstroTurf grounds at Mankessim.

Mr Hayford was shot by persons believed to be highway robbers in the early hours of October 9, on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim Road on his return from a campaign trip.

Early photos from the ceremony have exclusively reached your most comprehensive news portal, adomonline.com and have been published below for your consumption.

A number of party bigwigs and other political leaders across Ghana are expected to be at the commemoration.

There will be more news on the ceremony right here on this site for your reading.

Below are the photos from the funeral grounds:

Sympathisers at the commemoration.

Widow, Mrs Ophelia Hayford (Middle)

Heavy security presence at Mankessim.

Mourners trooping the funeral grounds.