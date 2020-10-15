Popular Ghanaian online news portal, MyNewsGh.com, has reported the arrest of two persons in connection with Nfantseman Member of Parliament, Ekow Quansah Hayford.

The reports say the suspects were picked up by police investigators from the Central Regional Police Command who have since last Friday been working tirelessly to apprehend the culprits of the dastardly act.

The site has quoted a source at the Central Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service for its report.

Details of the two suspects remain sketchy but a source revealed that there is a hunt for other suspects in connection with the crime.

“Two persons have been arrested from their hideouts in some communities within the region and are helping to police to apprehend their accomplices” the source revealed.

The MP was killed by unknown gunmen.

He was returning from a campaign tour in the locality around 11:00pm where he was apprehended by the unknown assailants at Abeadze Duadzi in the Mankesim Municipality of the Central Region of Ghana.

Reports say he was shot by the armed men and rushed to the emergency ward of Saltpond Municipal hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ekow Quansah Hayford was the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Candidate in the Mfantseman Constituency for the impending election.

More soon…