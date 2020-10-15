Member of Parliament (MP) aspirant for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, has opened up a mushroom farm in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency to create employment in the constituency.

According to him, one of his numerous plans, if he is elected to parliament, is to create jobs for everyone.

He added that opportunities must be spread across, hence he has already started a farming business to put food on the table for farmers.

Our plan is to create jobs for everyone, in every way that we can. Opportunities must be spread across.

This is the reason we have started mushroom farms in Ayawaso West. It’s cool to be a farmer. We can if we put our minds to it. #madeinAyawasoWest. #idey4u#creatingJobs#youth [SIC].

