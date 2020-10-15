A video of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, in court on Wednesday has popped up on social media.

The video, intercepted by Adomonline.com, captured Mr Agyapong’s mood after the Supreme Court judgment in his contempt case.

Mr Agyapong allegedly made a scandalised statement in the case in which Susan Bandoh and Christopher Akuetteh Kotei had sued him [Mr Agyapong], one Ibrahim Jaja, Nana Yaw Duodu aka Sledge and the Inspector General of Police in a land matter.

Among other things, Mr Agyapong had also allegedly threatened to “face the judge” who gave a verdict in a land dispute involving him.

The video, which was captured moments after the court proceedings on Wednesday, saw the MP descending from the court staircase, flanked by his lawyers.

The MP, who was in a sober mood, was seen wearing a light green caftan and heading to his car.

Attempts by the media to get a closer shot of the lawmaker and perhaps get him to speak proved futile because his lawyer directed his steps out of the court building.

This comes after Mr Agyapong’s lawyers on September 17, 2020, petitioned the apex court to stop Justice Wunter Wuni from proceeding with the case against their client and also to quash all orders made by the judge in that respect.

