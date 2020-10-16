The Ogun State Police Command has arrested three men for allegedly gang-raping a 16-year-old girl and filming the act. According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects; Damilohun, 20, Oriyomi Damilohun, 19, and Oluwasegun Idowu, 18, reportedly laid ambush for the teenager when she went to take her bath at a stream. After the area became quiet, the three teenagers took turns to have carnal knowledge of the victim. The victim, after threatening to expose them, was silenced with the video of her ordeal and threats it will be published on the internet, and out of shame made no immediate reports. However, later in the day, the underage victim reported the trio to the police who made an immediate arrest. The suspects have confessed to the crime and are awaiting prosecution.