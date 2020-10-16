It was a sad moment when the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Alhassan, mourned with the family of late Ekow Quansah Hayford.

Madam Alhassan’s visit captured sorrowful moments at Mr Hayford’s one-week observance on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Decorated with NPP paraphernalia, the widow, Mrs Hayford clung her hands in her cloth with mourners flanking her.

Madam Alhassan, in scenes from the visit, was captured squatting and holding Madam Hayford’s shoulders tightly as she consoles her.

