It was a bubbly moment when the two contenders of the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat met face to face.

The two, incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Lydia Seyram Alhassan and actor cum politician, John Dumelo, have for some time now appeared to be at each other’s neck.

The MP, earlier jabbed Mr Dumelo, who is her main political opponent, saying he is a politician based solely on social media and will not be accepted by the electorate in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

The comment made Mr Dumelo question his opponent’s sincerity, especially as she follows him on social media.

However, in the spur of the moment when Mr Dumelo met Madam Alhassan, they exchanged pleasantries.

Holding unto each other tightly, the duo posed for the camera as the constituents look on cheerfully.

Watch the video attached above: