Running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has broken her silence following her moderation of a presidential debate organised by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) in 2012.

According to her, she was not representing the party when she moderated but was invited to the debate because she was fair.

“I was not invited to that debate by the NDC. Far from it. I was invited to that debate because somebody thought I would be fair and I liked that fairness. I wasn’t even in the country when I got the invitation to moderate the debate,” she told Citi TV.

She continued that “at the time I am not sure I could have called myself a leading member of the NDC.”

She also refuted allegations that she leaked questions to then-President John Mahama saying the moderators did not create the question bank.

“The question bank was not created by us…The person is there to explain why they want the position not to you but the audience,” she noted.