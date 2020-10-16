The husband of Selly Galley, musician Praye Tiatia, also known as Cartel Big J, has opened up after one young lady called his wife barren and ugly on social media.

According to the singer, there is no way he would like to encounter the lady, Henewaa Piesie because she has already caused the damage though she has since apologised.

Speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz, monitored by Adomonline.com, he said:

I am not sure we would want to see her, all we told our manager to tell her was to try and use the same medium to render her apologies even though it is already gone.

He explained that though celebrities are attacked most of the time on the digital platform, people should know how to deal with sensitive issues when commenting.

It doesn’t give you the platform to attack us. We are also humans, at a point we might go off and we have blood running through our veins.

We are no different from people who put up such. I will just plead that people should exercise discretion when they are commenting on posts. They should be sensitive, he told Andy Dosty.

Listen to Praye Tiatia below: