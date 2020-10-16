The Ghana Paralympic Committee has been given the permission to nominate one person to serve on the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the 2023 African Games.

This was contained in a statement to the Committee from the Youth and Sports Ministry signed by the sector Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah.

The statement implored the Paralympic Committee to nominate one person suitable to serve on the LOC for the event.

Meanwhile, a nine-member committee for the organization of the event has already been named.

Ghana was confirmed the host of the event by the Executive Committee of the African Union.

Kumasi and Accra have been set as the two main cities to host the event which will be the 13th edition.

The nine members of Africa Games 2023 LOC: