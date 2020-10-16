A total of 97 suspected criminals involved in various criminal activities in Accra have been arrested.

They were arrested in two separate swoops by the Accra Regional Police Command based on intelligence gathered.

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mrs Afia Tenge confirmed this to Adom News.

She said the areas raided during the two-day swoop were Baatsona, La, Amasaman, Nungua, Korle Bu and Dansoman.

“The police also retrieved some quantities of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs together with 20 laptops and 16 mobile phones all suspected to be stolen items,” she added.

She said the suspects have been detained in police custody for screening and those found culpable will be arraigned.

DSP Tenge noted that the operation was part of the periodic swoop organised by the command as part of its strategy to clamp down on suspected criminals and criminal activities within the metropolis ahead of the December general election.