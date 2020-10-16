A part of the World Food Day celebrations on 16th October, Jumia has published its 1st Ghana Food Index Report showing the impact of COVID-19 on food trends in Ghana.

New innovations in the food industry, one of the world’s oldest and largest industries, are creating attractive opportunities for women and youth on the African continent. More than 3 millions jobs can be created in 2025 in Africa by Online Marketplaces.

Jumia Food is the most used online food delivery service in Ghana operating in 3 major cities including Accra,Tema and Kumasi. Post-COVID Online Food delivery is changing habits in unexpected ways as more Ghanaians have shifted to buying food and groceries online to limit risks of contracting the virus, save money and time. Generally Ghanaians have embraced the concept of online food delivery better after the scare of the coronavirus pandemic

“Over the past 7 years, Jumia has been dedicated to improving the lives of Ghanaians through the internet by providing affordability and convenience while also ensuring that local businesses are developed. Today, many people enjoy their favorite meals from the convenience of their homes and offices by just ordering online and getting the meals delivered. Jumia has played a key role in the growth of the Ghanaian online food business by empowering many small scale food vendors to reach more customers online. Innovations and technologies introduced over the years has also made it easier for restaurants and food vendors to manage their orders and maximize profits. With the covid-19 pandemic being widespread in 2020,providing consumers with many quality affordable options to choose from while staying safe at home and supporting restaurants to grow remain some of our greatest achievements thus far.’’ said Diana Owusu-Kyereko, CEO of Jumia Ghana.

Among other important facts and figures, the report also highlights that Ghanaians spend most of their income on food and non-alcoholic beverages that account for 41% of total expenditure. Ghana is the 11th largest grocery retail market in Africa, and the second largest in West Africa only after Nigeria. Hence, online food delivery is gaining momentum through companies such as Jumia Food. Due to the impact of the Covid-19, there has been a growth in food and non-alcoholic beverage orders in 2020, as consumers re-prioritise their spending patterns towards only essentials.The food and grocery retail market includes the retail sales of all food products, both packaged and unpackaged, as well as beverages (including retail sales of all alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages),and household products.

Please find the report here

About Jumia

Jumia is a leading e-commerce platform in Africa. It is built around a marketplace, Jumia Logistics, and JumiaPay. The marketplace helps millions of consumers and sellers to connect and transact. Jumia Logistics enables the delivery of millions of packages through our network of local partners. JumiaPay facilitates the payments of online transactions for Jumia’s ecosystem. With over 1 billion people and 500 million internet users in Africa, Jumia believes that e-commerce is making people’s lives easier by helping them shop and pay for millions of products at the best prices wherever they live. E-commerce is also creating new opportunities for SMEs to grow, and job opportunities for a new generation to thrive