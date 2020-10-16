Fashionista and businessman, Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo or Zara Man, has stirred controversy.

Osebo, who is the father of Nana Aba Anamoah’s only son, Jyoti Paa Kow Anamoah, has listed female celebrities he will never date.

In an interview on a radio station, Osebo indicated that he will never date Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye.

Apart from the Kumawood actress, the Zara Man also named actresses and Instagram models Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo and Pamela Odame Watara.

The fashionista was asked which of the ladies he would like to go on a date with if he got the chance.

In s surprising answer, Osebo indicated that none of the three ladies mentioned suited his taste because he would not know what to talk about when he goes on such a date.

He added he could only date ladies who are submissive and listen to advice and not those who are stubborn.

Osebo went on to mention the names of Nana Ama McBrown, Jackie Appiah, Deloris Frimpong Manso a.k.a. Delay, and Martha Ankomah as his preferences.

Knowing very well that his statement was controversial and was going to draw criticisms, Osebo stated that he has spoken his truth and does not care if he gets insulted.