New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Kpone-Katamanso, Hopeson Yaovi Adorye, is promising to turn the constituency into a commercial hub if given the nod.

According to him, given the proximity of the town to Tema and Accra, it is only prudent that the indigenes also benefit from the national cake.

“The whole free zones enclave is in Kpone- Katamanso but none of the indigenes work there so if I become the Member of Parliament, I will lobby for a quota for my people, ” he said during the constituency debate on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

The Kpone-Katamanso constituency is the stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In 2016, the margin between the NDC and NPP was 35,000 votes and the opposition is hoping to increase the margin to maintain the seat.

But Mr Adorye said the dynamics in the constituency have changed ahead of the December general election.

He explained that, Kpone-Katamanso is now a cosmopolitan town and the polls conducted by the party are in favour of the NPP.

Mr Adorye could not fathom why the NDC is seeking to retain the seat if has held for the past 28 years.

“For 28 years, the NDC has disappointed the people of the town, thus, lacks the moral right to seek re-election, ” he argued.

Mr Adorye was confident of a landslide victory in the December polls to change the fortunes of the constituency.