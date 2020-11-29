The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rubbished findings in a survey predicting victory for the New Patriotic Party in the upcoming elections.

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer for the party, described surveys as mere projections and not actual determiners of winners in an election.

“In 2016 Ben Ephson predicted victory for the NDC but we lost. In 2008 the EIU predicted victory for the NPP but Professor Mills won so polls are not sacrosanct,” Mr Gyamfi said.

A survey conducted by the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana predicted a win for President Nana Akufo-Addo in the upcoming December 7 election.

According to the polls, NPP will amass majority of votes cast with 51.7% of votes going in favor of the party.

The survey also predicted that 40.4% of voters will vote in favour of John Dramani Mahama on the ticket of the NDC.

The research spanned 100 constituencies purposively selected across all 16 regions with 11,949 respondents out of a targeted 12,000 in a random sampling manner.

Reacting to the survey at the NDC’s weekly press briefing, Mr Gyamfi questioned the credibility of the survey, alluding to an influence by the governing NPP.

“Some few people were influenced by NPP politicians. They sat in the confines of their offices and generated a report which is what has been released. That is the information we have,” Mr Gyamfi claimed.

“Assuming without admitting that this poll was authentic and well done, it’s just a poll. Even if what they have done is a good research job, it doesn’t necessarily mean it will come to pass because polls are not sacrosanct,” he said.