National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye has distanced himself from the former Special Prosecutor’s recent letter after his nickname ‘Nana B’ was mentioned in it.

According to him, despite public assertion, he is not the Nana B, Martin Amidu addressed his recent letter to.

“Neither the telephone number nor the email address referenced in the said letter are similarly not mine and are not known to me.”

“I therefore sincerely advise that the media and members of the public calling me with regards to the publication by Mr Martin Amidu take note of this,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

DISCLAIMER I would want to place on record that the said Nana B, referred to in Mr Martin Amidu’s most recent letter is… Posted by Henry Nana Boakye Nana-B on Saturday, November 28, 2020

His statement comes after Martin Amidu alleged that one, Nana B sent him some unprintable and ethnic-centered insults barely 24 hours after his response to the President on his resignation.

In a letter titled ‘What has “Otani Gyimifoɔ” have to do with Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions Anti-Corruption Assessment?’, Mr Amidu said he first received a phone call from ‘Nana B’.

Although he did not respond, he was later heckled with insults by the caller via text messages.

This revelation also follows his recent claims that his life after resigning from post as the Special Prosecutor has been under threat.