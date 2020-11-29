Scores of people gathered at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) to receive NDC Presidential Candidate John Mahama, on his visit to the medical facility in commemoration of his birthday.

While addressing the staff of the hospital, where he also donated several items to children on admission, the former President pledged that the NDC, when voted into power, will revamp the hospital’s resources.

“There is much more that we must do to bring it up to scratch so we can make it a foremost teaching hospital in the whole of the Savannah area of this country,” he observed.

On his part, the CEO of the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Dr. Abbas Adam, on behalf of all staff, wished Mr. Mahama a happy birthday and thanked him for choosing to celebrate the milestone at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

He further acknowledged that the former President’s visit will boost the recovery process of children hospitalised at the health facility.

Mr. Mahama climaxed his tour of the Northern Region with a night rally in the Tamale South Constituency.

He will together with campaign team be moving to the Savannah Region later today.