The College of Technology Education in Kumasi (COLTEK) and the College of Agriculture in Mampong – Ashanti (CAGRIC) which have been carved from the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) to form a new university has its own Governing Council now.

The University is now known as the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAM-USTED).

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo signed the university’s bill into law on August 27, 2020.

AAM-USTED is to spearhead the government’s vision to engender job creation and industrialization of the nation via effective technical and vocational education training (TVET).

The Minister of Education, Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh on Friday [November 27, 2020] administered the oaths to the 16-member Governing Council at a brief ceremony in Kumasi.

The members of the Governing Council, Graphic Online gathers are Paul Kwasi Agyeman (Government nominee), Dr Joseph A. Apprey (Government nominee), Nana Bamfi-Adomako ((Government nominee)), Madam Nora Bannerman ((Government nominee) and Nana Ama A. Prempeh Gyesaw (Government nominee).

Others include; Prof Mark Adom Asamoah (GTEC), Dr Stephen Baffour Adjei (Convocation), Mr Evans Douglas Salvo (APTVET), Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah (Commission for TVET) and a member from the Students Representative Council (SRC).

Already, Graphic Online understands the the government has made efforts to help improve infrastructure and quality of staff at the university.

A number of lecturers have gained scholarship to pursue further studies abroad.

The university boasts of some of the best workshops and laboratories or skills training and entrepreneurial development.

First Vice Chancellor

Graphic Online gathers Prof. F. K. Sarfo, who was the Principal of COLTEK could become the first Vice Chancellor of AAM-USTED.