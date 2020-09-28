Policy and Education think-tank, IMANI Ghana, has advised the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye against accepting honorary doctorate degree award from the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

In a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Founder and President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe said the leader of Parliament must reject the award due to the “seeming illegitimacy of the current leadership as evidenced from the protracted legal battles the University is saddled with.”

Mr Cudjoe suggested that the Speaker of Parliament should wait until the numerous legal issues bedeviling the leadership of the University are dealt with.

“If you must need and indeed accept any new honours, they must add immense value above your current impeccable credentials. Further, any such grace to be bestowed on Rt. Honourable Speaker must not come from controversial quarters where perennial leadership struggle has been so bitter and likely to impugn professional academic integrity,” an excerpt of the letter read.

Read details of the letter:

