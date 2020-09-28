The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Keta, Godwin Edudzi Yao Effah says discussions are ongoing for the development of two railway lines linking coastal Volta to other parts of Ghana.

One of them would be from Aflao through to Paga in the Upper East Region while the other would run from Keta through to Elubo in the Western Region.

Mr Effah made this known in his welcome address at a stakeholders’ sensitisation programme for commencement of work on the construction of the Keta Landing Site.

He said though the visionary President had undertaken numerous projects and implemented programmes and policies for the wellbeing of fishing-dependent communities, he still had good thoughts for Keta and the Region.

“He has also declared Keta a port zone and appointed a Director of Port of Keta in the person of Dr Alexander Yaw Adusei, who’s working so hard on procurement processes and has won a new contract for Keta and for that matter, Ghana, with a China company to bring railways to Keta,” he said.

“One from Aflao to Paga, one from Keta to Elubo. That’s what the Director of Keta Port is doing for us.”

The MCE said government was preparing to construct a harbour for the town after successfully completing a fish landing site around the Keta Fort, adding: “It is evidently clear that it is only when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is in power that the Keta Municipality enjoys a lot of developmental projects.”

He called on the people to do the needful and retain the current government in power as a guarantee for the continuation of the projects for the common good of all.

Rev Johnson Avuletey, the Deputy Volta Regional Minister, said though the Keta Port had been on the drawing board for years, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to which the area had remained loyal, could not construct it to benefit the people over the long period it ruled the country.