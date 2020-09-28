Four more persons have been arrested in connection with the chaos on the Kpong-Akosombo road on Friday.

This comes after a group of young men, believed to be members of the Western Togoland secessionist group, mounted a roadblock at Akrade and prevented vehicular movement.

They were arrested by the Form Police Unit (FPU) in an operation in the area following an invasion at Aveyime and Mepe Police stations which led to a police officer being injured.

The group, after attacking some police personnel on duty, broke into the armory before driving off in a police van.

Leader of the police FPU troupe, DSP Johnson Bediako confirmed the arrest in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM.

“We have managed to pick about four people for interrogation based on intelligence we gathered. But the community should be assured of stability because the police are in the area and there are no fears,” he said.

He went on to assure the situation was under control, stating the team will get to the bottom of the matter.

“The situation is under control and the situation is calm in the area. Since the attack on the police and the District Assembly, there hasn’t been any further attack on any facility since we came in. We have managed to stabilise security so far in the area,” he assured.