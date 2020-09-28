Young talented disc jockey, Erica Tandoh, known widely by her fans and followers as DJ Switch, has finally reacted to a comment passed by one Richard Amoah about her photo.

In a series of posts on the Instagram page of the former Talented Kids winner, DJ Switch revealed that the matter had been reported to the rightful agencies.

The young prodigy thanked all her fans who showed concern when master Amoah made the unpleasant comment following a new photo she posted.

DJ Switch

She went on to indicate that she was safe and sound and encouraged her teeming fans and followers to do same.

Her posted read: “Dear Instagram Family, Thank you for all your concern regarding the recent cyber-attack against me. All information regarding this matter has been handed to the right authorities for further investigation. I’m fine and staying safe. Switch up and be safe.”

DJ Switch went on to make another post after she posted a photo of herself doing what she loves the most and captioned that too: “Let’s imagine a world where every child can be free to imagine endless possibilities for a brighter world we all want to see #switchup.”

Many fans and followers of Ghana’s youngest DJ took to the comment section to express their solidarity and also admired her for her strength and immense talent.

Richard Amoah rubbishes claims

Meanwhile, Richard Amoah the young Ghanaian man whose Facebook profile made a comment under young prodigy DJ Switch’s post has spoken for the first time on the matter.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, he was seen explaining how the whole incident happened.

According to him, the post was not made by himself since he is a very busy person in real life.

He indicated that it might have been the work of a hacker or hater.