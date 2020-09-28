Hawkers and passengers at the 37 bus stop in Accra were left in shock on Sunday when a middle-aged man committed suicide by the roadside.

The incident, which resulted in many trooping to the scene, occurred around 10:pm.

According to witnesses, the man, only identified as Kwaku, was a bus conductor who committed the act with a knife belonging to an orange seller.

In a video that has since gone viral, Taller, a man who identifies himself as the deceased’s close friend, said the deceased used to load vehicles heading towards Madina and Dodowa.

According to Taller, the deceased was going about his normal business when he (Taller) took a break.

Taller said, he left the station for a few minutes only to return to hear the sad news.

He was, however, unable to disclose what may have caused his friend to commit suicide.

Teary Taller described him as the breadwinner of his family, especially his ageing mother.

He also said the deceased lived at Asamankesi.