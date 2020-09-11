Vice Chancellor of the University of Education (UEW), Professor Anthony Afful-Broni has assured the institution is ready to admit over 100,000 first batch of Free Senior High School (SHS) and undergraduate students.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr Afful-Broni explained Covid-19 has pushed the University to construct more lecture halls, hostel facility which can admit fresh and old student.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Professor Anthony Afful-Broni

Speaking on how the institute would share the responsibility, the Vice Chancellor stated more lecturers have been recruited, WiFi system has been improved for effective online studies.

Also, the University has bought a lot of Information Communication Technology (ICT) equipment to improve internet connectivity.

University of Education

This is in line with the successful completion of the West African Certificate Examination (WASSCE), and the way forward.