The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is delighted to announce that beneficiaries of the Youth in Sports Programme under the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) have received their first monthly stipend.

The GFA in July 2020, reached a consensus to enrol 500 players for the Women’s Premier League on the Youth in Elite Sports Programme under the Sports module initiative.

RAD ALSO

The allowance forms part of the governments COVID-19 alleviation programme for 1,000 Ghanaian Athletes through the Youth Employment Agency.

It would be recalled that the National Sports Authority and Youth Employment Agency, on Friday, June 27, 2020, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to kick-start the programme.

The programme is expected to run for an initial six-month period.