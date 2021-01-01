After denouncing God in a bid to teach his former signee, Fameye, a lesson, Ogidi Brown (OGB) has run back to Christ.

Ogidi Brown went viral on social media two days ago after invoking the dreaded Antoa deity on Fameye over some $50,000 owned him.

OGB on Instagram swore by his wheel chair to ensure the musician is killed by Antoa if he [Fameye] does not pay back the money.

On December 31st, 2020, Ogidi Brown put up a sterling performance in church to thank God.

OBG gave a rendition of legendary Nana Yaw Asare’s ‘Odomakoma’, which seeks to give God his accolades as the Omnipotent.

Watch his performance below: