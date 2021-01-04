Aide to Dancehall musician Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi, is currently recuperating from an unknown illness.

After a series of calls enquiring about her absence on social media, Ayisha made the announcement in a post which captured the moment she spent in a hospital bed.

She revealed she had been sick for one month and the drips inserted into her vein are proof of her claims.

However, the 34-year-old believes she is 90% well, and will bounce back to her fulfilling job of being a creative industry police.

For those she termed as her haters who wish her untimely death, the thick-skinned Ayisha has vowed to live until her appointed time.

Find her post below: