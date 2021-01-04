Final year pupils of Junior High School (JHS) and students of Senior High School (SHS) are expected to take their exit exams in September and November 2021 respectively.

In an update by the Ghana Education Service (GES), it said JHS pupils will resume for official learning on January 18 while SHS students resume on January 15.

The dates, the GES explained, are to enable teachers and students to recover lost contact hours which the ministry estimates have been about 1,701 hours.

The JHS pupils on the other hand will undertake a semester system as both cycles move one class ahead.

However, the Director-General of GES, Prof Opoku Amankwa has said the move does not constitute an automatic promotion, saying contact hours have been adjusted to ensure that all lessons missed during their period at home are covered in their new classes.

Check out details below: