A video of artiste, Strongman, and his daughter, Simona, having an educative conversation has set the internet on fire.

After a New Year photoshoot, the father and daughter had an adorable moment where Simona’s intelligence came to play.

The one-year-old correctly answered every question her father asked, bordering on her name, where she stays and her favourite song.

Simona’s eloquence pleased her father who planted a kiss on her cheek, while she sat on his laps.

The video which has since gone viral has warranted accolades for the lad whose mother claims draws her intelligence from her bloodline.

The Strongman family is fond of having fun times; the recent was a dance battle between the father and daughter in their plush living room.

Simona Ama Osei is Strongman’s only child he bore with his lover, Nana Ama in August 2019.

Watch video below: