The attempt by renowned lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata, to get Justice Clemence Honyenuga to recuse himself from hearing a case involving the people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe (SALL) has been shot down by the apex court.

Mr Tsikata had asked the judge to recuse himself, accusing him of having a long standing personal relationship with the disputed elected Member of Parliament for Hohoe, John Peter Amewu.

But, the Supreme Court has ruled that the case of bias levelled against the judge has no substance.

The panel comprising Justices Appau (presiding), Marful Sau, Torkonoo, Honyenuga and Amadu Tanko ruled that the allegation has no substance, saying the interest of John Peter Amewu is remotely connected to the case at the Apex Court.

The ruling now paves the way for the hearing of the substantive matter.

Residents of SALL are currently in court after the State through a Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Dame, filed a motion last week Wednesday to fight an injunction they had placed by the Ho High Court on Mr. Amewu’s swearing-in.

The residents, through their lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata, had argued that failure to vote in the just-ended parliamentary elections amounted to a breach of their rights.

They said the creation of the Oti Region coupled with a recent Supreme Court decision and failure of the EC to create a constituency for them, meant they did not vote for a parliamentary candidate in the just-ended election.

They subsequently got the Ho High court to grant an injunction but the Attorney-General headed to the Apex Court saying this decision is not legally sound.

Deputy Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame argued that the High court erred when it granted the injunction and wants the Supreme Court to set it aside.

The court on Wednesday granted Mr. Dame’s request to have an earlier hearing to ensure the matter is determined before January 7.