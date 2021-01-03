A young Ghanaian couple did not allow the recent plush wedding pressure affect them as they held a simple occasion to legalise their love.

The couple could not hide their enjoy as they rode in the back of a tricycle, known in local dialect as ‘Aboboyaa’, to their wedding.

The bystanders followed the convoy to get a glimpse of the happy couple.

The groom said their motivation to be ferried in Aboboyaa is because they live a modest life.

The excited groom was only his singlet and pants, while his bride was in her white gown.

The young couple enjoyed chicken and beer on their way to their honeymoon.

