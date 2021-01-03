The Cape Coast High Court has stopped the National Democratic Congress(NDC) planned demonstration in the Effutu Constituency of the Central Region over the 2020 election.

This was after the regional police command filed an Ex-Parte injunction against the march which was scheduled for Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

The restraining order granted by Justice Kwasi Boakye is valid for ten days and was effective from December 31, 2020.

Sympathisers of the party have since been urged to refrain from engaging in activities that may go contrary to the court order.

This comes on the back of a ban on the party from holding any demonstration in Accra after supporters took to streets across the country to protest the results of the elections.

Read the injunction below: