The Environmental Service Providers Association (ESPA) has welcomed the decision to ban the use of tricycles on major roads in the Greater Accra Region.

Executive Secretary of ESPA, Ama Ofori Antwi, said using tricycles to transport waste on major roads, especially on the Tema Motorway, causes major nuisance on the highways.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, earlier announced a restriction of ‘aboboyaa’ on the Tema Motorway to ensure law and order.

Mr Quartey pointed out that the ban will ensure the compliance and enforcement of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (LI 2180) and ensure that road regulations for motorbike riders are enforced.

But this has been challenged by a section of the public including the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Transport Committee, Governs Kwame Agbodza.

He argued that, the implementation of the directive will be unlawful and may open the floodgate for other regions to embark on same.

But madam Antwi in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Tuesday said the directive is very timely.

In her view, the ban on tricycles using the motorway will prevent the incessant accidents recorded in the country.

“The ban is to protect the lives of aboboyaa riders who most of the time are involved in accidents in the motorway so we support the Minister,” she stated.

However, the ESPA boss appealed for the provision of dumping sites in the various District and Municipal Assemblies to make their work easier.

She called on the public to support the Greater Regional Minister to execute the task.

“We want to clean Ghana so we must all sacrifice to make this campaign work,” she added.