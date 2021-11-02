Viral photos on social media have captured moments a pregnant woman in labour was forced to deliver on the road with the help of a male nurse.

The nurse, identified as Kendrick, is said to be a worker at the Amartey CHIPS in the Kwahu District of the Eastern Region.

Reports indicate Kendrick came across the woman on his way to his health facility for the day’s work.

The photos captured two elderly women holding a cloth to provide shade under the scorching sun while Kendrick assisted the woman to put to birth.

Despite the gender of the baby not immediately known, it is believed she was delivered of the baby safely as another photo captured the baby wrapped in a white cloth and laid on Kendrick’s arms.

ALSO READ:

The nurse has since been showered with praises after the photos went viral.