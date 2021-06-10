A robbery at Nweneso in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region has reportedly forced a woman in labour to deliver on her way to the hospital.

The pregnant woman is said to have begged the robbers to allow the motor rider she had hired to send her to the hospital but they declined.

Instead, they asked that she delivers in the middle of the road while they robbed several commuters at gunpoint.

The rider also appealed to the robbers but was slapped and asked to shut up.

Rainbow Radio reports that the robbers pounced on several commuters on the road who were mostly miners and demanded they hand over their money and other valuables or risk being shot.

The woman was delivered of a boy amidst the tension and was later rushed to a nearby hospital after the robbers completed their mission.

Several commuters had their phones, money and other valuables taken from them by the robbers.