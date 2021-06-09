Police at Abesim in the Sunyani Municipality have arrested Hilda Asumani, a 27- year-old hairdresser, for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, Prince Yaw Aboagye, to death.

The duo, according to reports, have been in a relationship for about six years.

Some co-tenants said that the lovebirds had engaged in series of unprovoked quarrels for some time now over suspected infidelity on the man’s part.

Hilda seized Prince’s phone later and that led to a squabble which was later resolved though she refused to give him back his phone.

Police sources indicated that the two lovebirds engaged in another fight after the deceased denied the suspect a grass cutter meal that he was enjoying on Monday evening.

The deceased, 30, is said to have suffered multiple wounds on his neck and chin after Hilda allegedly stabbed him four times with scissors.

Hilda, a mother of two, upon sensing danger, tried to stop the blood oozing from the wounds with a bedspread which proved futile.

Prince’s lifeless body was later found in front of their room in a pool of blood.

The body has since been deposited at the Bono Regional Hospital for postmortem while the suspect is assisting police in investigations.