The La Magistrate Court has convicted four landlords over their refusal to construct a household toilet.

The four, namely Mary Tagoe, Doris Lamptey, Asowah and Borteley, were convicted on their plea by the court, presided over by Her ladyship, Mrs Juliet Osei Doudu, on Friday, June 4, 2021.

This was after being summoned by Public Health Officers of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) for failure to construct a household toilet facility.

Out of the four Doris Lamptey and Asowa were fined ¢600, whilst Mary Tagoe and Borteley were fined ¢480 and ¢600 respectively.

According to the Head of Public Affairs of the AMA, Gilbert Nii Ankrah, who disclosed this, the court also fined two persons namely Ishmael and Laryea an amount of GH480 each for the rearing of animals at an unapproved place which caused a nuisance.

He added that the court also convicted Shallot to a fine of GH 240 for accumulation of refuse on-premise and insanitary bathhouse.

Mr Ankrah disclosed that in all, 16 persons were summoned to court but seven appeared adding that a bench warrant had been issued for the arrest of the remaining eight who refused to appear before the court.

He pointed out that the AMA had intensified enforcement of its sanitation bye-laws to improve sanitation in the city, adding that under the AMA Sanitation Bye-laws 2017, landlords are mandated to provide a sanitary place of convenience for the household but most have refused to comply, hence the prosecutions.

He urged all residents to play an active role in ensuring a clean Accra where all could live in and love it.

“The Assembly has intensified enforcement of its bye-laws and offenders are being dragged to court for prosecution… We have a responsibility to play as citizens to keep the city clean. Let’s play our part to complement efforts by city authorities and avoid the embarrassment associated with these prosecutions,” he said.