The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has embarked on an exercise to rid the Accra Brewery-Railway line enclave of illegal occupants and encroachers.

The exercise took place on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

This comes on the back of a similar exercise which saw the demolition of illegal structures along the Graphic Road in Accra.

This forms part of the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey’s ‘Let’s make Accra Work’ agenda which seeks to ensure the free flow of traffic and keep the city clean.

All these interventions are to ensure the attainment of the objective of the Akufo-Addo-led government to make Accra the cleanest city in West Africa.

Mr Quartey, who is also the Ayawaso Central Member of Parliament, has already noted that although he is aware that measures being taken by his outfit to decongest the city will be greeted with lots of criticisms and backlash, tackling the issue of sanitation in Ghana remains a priority to him.