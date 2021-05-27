The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has exposed what he describes as fraudulent activities being undertaken by some railway workers.

Mr Quartey has explained some of these workers have contributed to the encroachment of railway lands in the country.

He said information available to him indicates these workers have leased the lands to people which in a way grants them authorisation to live there.

A situation he says has made evacuation of people along these areas difficult as part of measures to decongest Accra.

The Minister, who doubles as the Ayawaso Central Member of Parliament, made the disclosure on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show.

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey

“When we were demolishing structures at the Nkrumah avenue, some of the encroachers came to confront and told us some of the staff have sold the lands, leased and built structures for sale and did not understand why we have come to decongest the place,” he said.

He also announced they have begun investigations into the issue, adding that he will make the names available to the Railway Minister, Peter Amewu for the culprits to be punished once they are through.