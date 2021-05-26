The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has revealed that there are deliberate attempts by some Members of Parliament (MP) to thwart his efforts over the relocation of onion sellers in Accra.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, he said he got intelligence that these MPs, numbering about seven, had a secret meeting with the leaders of the association.

He said the meeting was to convince them to resist their proposed relocation from Agbogbloshie to Adjen Kotoku.

“I got the intelligence three days ago that these MPs met with the association and told them not to move and indeed they came to meet my chief director in my absence and I told them that we will move them,” he said.

To him, the conduct of the onion sellers, after having so many discussions and processes, shows how they have demonstrated bad faith.

Mr Quartey, who doubles as the MP for Ayawaso Central Constituency, said nobody is depriving them of their daily sales as adequate provisions have been made for them and they will not sit down and watch some MPs destroy what his outfit wants to do.

“I can assure them that if by 1st July, they have not relocated, we will move them. They should not challenge the government because we shall move them. If they say they will resist it, they should prepare because we will come and move them,” he warned.