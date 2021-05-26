Aligned to the KGL Group’s core tenet of social accountability and responsibility across all facets of its subsidiary operations, the Board and Management of the Group through its Foundation, has made overtures to foster mutual relations with established charity organizations.

The KGL Foundation remains passionate about working closely with established organisations across Ghana to improve the quality of lives through appropriate and sustainable Corporate Social Responsibility interventions with a special focus on providing care, protection, and support systems for the underprivileged and the vulnerable in society.

On a broader scope, to realize positive impact at the community level, and support both national and international development priorities, the KGL Foundation will facilitate strategic partnerships and collaboration with charitable organizations into healthcare, sports, environment, tourism, education among others across the nation and resourcing them to achieve mutual objectives.

A statement signed by Alex Daddey, the Group Chairman of KGL said the KGL Foundation was set up as a single-purpose vehicle to drive all corporate social responsibility activities of the Group following international standards and best practices.

The statement said as part of the Group’s social accountability to direct stakeholders, society, and efforts towards positive contribution to nation-building, KGL Group is committed to allocating a significant percentage of its operating revenue to support corporate social interventions across Ghana.

It said the most recent KGL Foundation’s partnership was with the Kokrokoo Charities’ project to source and deliver incubators to health centers across the country.

The statement said the Foundation fulfilled its pledge to procure the first tranche of 10 incubators to the Kokroko Charities and seeks to establish a long-term partnership with the Kokroko Foundation on the 100 incubators Project to improve healthcare delivery.

It said Mr. Elliot Dadey, CEO of KGL Foundation, on behalf of the group presented a cheque to Kokrokoo Charities Foundation and reiterated the Foundation’s support to the cause.

The statement said that Mr. Kwame Sefa Kayi received on behalf of Kokrokoo Charities Foundation, acknowledged the gesture, and corroborated the shared mission of the project to make a positive impact on society by improving healthcare delivery.

The KGL Foundation remains committed to its social responsibility and is actively engaging other charity organizations in partnerships to realize its mutual objectives.