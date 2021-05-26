Ghana Premier League powerhouse, Bechem United, are set to use a Cadillac Limousine as their new team bus.

Owner and bankroller of the club, Kingsley Owusu Achiaw, is said to have handed the Limousine to the team for its use.

The car will transport the players to close venues like Techiman, Dormaa and Kumasi among others.

This will reportedly be the case until the owner acquires a new bus for the team ahead of the next season.

Communications Director of the club, Atuahene Gyasi, is said to have confirmed the development in an interview with Oyerepa FM.

“Mr Kingsley Owusu Achau, also known as Agama, has bought this car (Cadillac limousine) for Bechem Utd to convey players to matches.

“We are expecting the car in Bechem soon for usage. It can carry 28 players,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bechem United lost to Dreams FC last week.

The one-time FA Cup winners currently 10th in the Ghana Premier League will face Elmina Sharks in their matchday 27 games this weekend.