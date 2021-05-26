Senegalese-American singer, Akon’s car was stolen from a gas station on Monday night, May 24 in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta.

The car was reportedly stolen as the singer was pumping gas into his car.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Akon stopped at a Quiktrip gas station to fill his white Range Rover up with gas. He left the car running with the keys inside the vehicle, so he could fill up the gas tank.

Before he was done, however, he noticed someone taking off with his car, which held valuables, including a $25,000 diamond necklace, a Louis Vuitton bag and his iPhone.

Akon called police, who arrived at the gas station at 11:59 p.m. He told authorities that a dark-colored sedan followed his SUV when it made a right onto Sidney Marcus Boulevard. Surveillance footage of the theft confirmed his account.

A police report stated that the video showed the sedan as it pulled into the station right next to Akon’s SUV.

MORE:

“Shortly after, you can see the suspect get out of the passenger seat of what looks to be a black, four-door BMW sedan, get into the driver’s seat of the victim’s vehicle and drive off with the black BMW following right behind,” the report read.

Since his phone was left in the vehicle when it was stolen, Akon reportedly used the FindMyPhone app to track his phone and find his car.

He was first led to Lawton Street in southwest Atlanta, but when police went to that location, they were unable to find it.

The second time around, after the app determined the vehicle was in Forest Park, it was recovered by the Forest Park GA Police Department and returned to Akon on Tuesday morning (May 25).

No arrests have been made in connection with the theft of his car.