A three-member committee has been set up to probe the operations of Xtra Gold Mining Limited, that has the National Women’s Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Kate Gyamfuah as its General Manager.

The committee is to be chaired by Deputy Minister-Designate for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker.

The others include an Advisor on mines at the commission and a nominee from the Ghana Institute of Engineers.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor.

The probe, according to the Minister, has been necessitated by information gathered which suggests the company in March 2021, was issued three mining operating permits and one prospecting permit for its operation in the Eastern Region.

This comes days after mining equipment of the company were destroyed by soldiers on the Operation Halt charged with the responsibility of clearing illegal mining activities near water bodies.

The committee, as part of its work, is expected to probe circumstances that led to the issuance of licence and permit to Xtra Gold.

They are expected to present their report not later than June 20, 2021.

